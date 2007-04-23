Chemical Prices Advance In March

U.S. chemical prices rose in March from both the previous month and year-earlier levels, according to data from the Labor Department. The government's producer price index for all chemicals went up 1.0% from February and 3.3% from March 2006 to 210.1 (1982 = 100). The year-to-year increase in the overall index was bolstered by industrial chemicals, which rose 4.8% to 216.0. Month-to-month, the industrial chemical index was up 0.8%.
