Ciba Enters Market For Conductive Inks

Ciba Specialty Chemicals has started marketing a range of conductive inks that can be used to print electronic circuitry on flexible surfaces. Applications include radio-frequency identification antennas, packaging, and graphic arts. Mike Mordente, head of the firm's imaging and inks business, says Ciba is the first European multinational to supply conductive inks. They are sold under the Xymara name.
