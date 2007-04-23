Evergreen Slates New Solar Facility

Evergreen Solar plans to build a $150 million solar power products facility in Westborough, Mass. The company says the facility, to open in late 2008, will scale up output of solar products that use its String Ribbon wafer technology, which it claims uses less polysilicon than traditional solar technology does. Evergreen says it will get its polysilicon from DC Chemical, a South Korean company that is building a polysilicon plant set to open next year. DC is buying about $35 million in Evergreen stock.
