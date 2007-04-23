Galapagos Signs With EPA And Ono

Galapagos' BioFocus DPI service division has agreed to procure and manage small-molecule compounds for EPA's ToxCast program for the prioritization of environmentally relevant compounds. The five-year contract is valued at up to $6.3 million. BioFocus will create the library at its South San Francisco site, where it also houses a small-molecule repository for NIH's Roadmap initiative. Separately, BioFocus has signed compound supply and medicinal and computational chemistry agreements with Tokyo-based Ono Pharmaceutical. The deals build on a collaboration that began in 2004.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter