... And Joins Climate Action Group

Dow Chemical has joined the United States Climate Action Partnership, an alliance of businesses and climate and environmental groups that is calling on the federal government to enact legislation requiring significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. USCAP's guiding principles include accounting for the global dimensions of climate change, providing incentives for technology innovation, creating economic opportunity and advantage, and rewarding early action toward these goals. Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris, who will serve on USCAP's CEO Board, says, "These principles are completely in line with what Dow has advocated globally." Other chemical producers in USCAP are DuPont and BP America.
