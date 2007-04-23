Lonza Adds More Biopharmaceuticals

Lonza has finalized groundbreaking plans for the $300 million expansion of its Portsmouth, N.H., mammalian biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Expansion of this plant closely follows the start of construction of Lonza's second such facility at the end of last month in Singapore. In mid-May, the company will begin construction of the 330,000-sq-ft Portsmouth facility for biotherapeutics manufacturing technologies as well as offices, a warehouse, and support systems. At present, the total capacity at Portsmouth amounts to 93,000 L; the company is adding a 5,000-L bioreactor and expects to have that onstream in mid-2008, in addition to the new facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter