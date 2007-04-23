New Frasch Grants

At its March 2007 meeting, the ACS Board of Directors, on recommendation of the ACS Committee on Frasch Foundation Grants, identified 12 grantees in the field of agricultural chemistry to the Frasch trustee, which approved the recommendations. The Frasch grants, which total $3 million, are each valued at $50,000 per year, for the five-year period July 1, 2007, through June 30, 2012.
The Herman Frasch Foundation is a trust created under the will of Elizabeth Blee Frasch and administered by the United States Trust Co. of New York as trustee. ACS advises the trustee on the Frasch program. The purpose of the foundation is to make grants to nonprofit institutions to support research in the field of agricultural chemistry that will influence agricultural advances in the U.S. For this round of Frasch grants, competition was limited to faculty in their first seven years of tenure-track status at the time of selection. The next competition for Frasch grants will be held in 2011.
Following are the recipients of the 2007–12 Frasch Grants, their affiliations, and the titles of their proposals.
Aaron Aponick, University of Florida, "Chemical Approach to the Development of Plant Varieties with Increased Disease Resistance."
Paul Chirik, Cornell University, "Fertilizer Synthesis from Atmospheric Nitrogen."
Justin P. Gallivan, Emory University, "Engineering Bacteria that Seek & Destroy Waste Herbicides."
Joan M. Hevel, Utah State University, "Role of Protein Arginine Methylation in Arabidopsis thaliana Development & Environmental Stresses: Identifying AtPrmt Protein Substrates."
David H. Lee, Tufts University, "Self-Assembly of Linear Viral Arrays."
Harriet Lindsay, Eastern Michigan University, "Synthesis of a Variety of Pyrrolizidine & Indolizidine Alkaloids from a Common Intermediate: Exploring Antifeedant Activity & Toxicity."
Taifo Mahmud, Oregon State University, "Design of Novel Antifungal & Insecticidal Agents Using Validoxylamine A as a Scaffold."
Shelli R. McAlpine, San Diego State University, "Development of New Antibiotics Acting on a Novel Target."
Markus W. Ribbe, University of California, Irvine, "Fascinating Metalloclusters in Nitrogen Fixation: A Case Study of the Vanadium Nitrogenase."
Tomislav Rovis, Colorado State University, "Rapid & Stereoselective Synthesis of Organophosphonic Acids."
Suzanne L. Tobey, Wake Forest University, "Enantioselective Synthesis of Alpha-Amino Phosphonates Using an Ene Reaction."
Zhiyong Wang, Carnegie Institution of Washington, "Studying & Manipulating Plant Kinases Using a Chemical Genetics Approach."
