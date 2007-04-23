New Polyol Plant Uses Canola Oil

Urethane chemicals specialist IFS Chemicals has opened a new plant to produce polyols from canola oil in Roydon, southeast England, near the company's urethane formulations plant. The plant uses an IFS design that already is producing polyols from sunflower oil in India, from coconut oil in Malaysia, and from soybean oil in Brazil. "The advantage of using natural oil-based polyols, especially in parts of the world where transport is difficult, is that they can be manufactured close to the local market," notes Barrie Colvin, managing director of IFS.
