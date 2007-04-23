Advertisement

Synthesis

Zeptoliter pipette delivers nanodroplets

April 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 17
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter and Eli Sutter/BNL
Credit: Peter and Eli Sutter/BNL

Nanometer-sized droplets of liquid crystallize differently than their larger counterparts, according to a new study that challenges conventional theories of phase transformations and may lead to new techniques for manipulating microscopic droplets (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat1894). Using high-temperature transmission electron microscopy methods, Brookhaven National Laboratory scientists Eli A. Sutter and Peter W. Sutter show that a gold-alloy-tipped germanium nanowire that is encapsulated in a carbon film can function as a pipette and dispense zeptoliter (10-21 L) metal droplets (13-zL droplet shown). Heating the nanowire and quickly boring a tiny hole into the film with an electron beam causes spherical droplets of Au72Ge28 alloy to be delivered from the tip. A key finding of the study is that the nanodroplets crystallize by way of a surface-faceting process and not via the classic mechanism based on internal nucleation.

