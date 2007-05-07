Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Zipper Structures Play Key Role In Amyloid Aggregates

May 7, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Two years ago, David Eisenberg of UCLA and a collaborative international group obtained the first atomic structure of an amyloid fibril formed from a yeast prion protein and found that an interdigitated β-sheet structure called a steric zipper was essential to fibril formation (C&EN, June 13, 2005, page 9). Now, the same group has confirmed that steric zippers are a common structural feature in such aggregates by determining the atomic structures of microcrystals formed by 30 peptides associated with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, type 2 diabetes, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and other amyloid-related conditions (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature05695). The researchers used specialized techniques, including synchrotron radiation microcrystallography, to obtain structures of the amyloid microcrystals, which otherwise would be too small to permit structural analysis. The work suggests that "amyloid diseases are similar not only on the fibril level but also on the molecular level," the researchers write.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE