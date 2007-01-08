Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry

January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Russel
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of William B. Russel
Credit: Courtesy of William B. Russel

Lisa Jarvis

Sponsored by Procter & Gamble

William B. Russel, Arthur Marks '19 Professor and dean of the graduate school at Princeton University, was introduced to colloidal dispersions and rheology late in his graduate work in chemical engineering. But the encounter sparked a curiosity that has helped establish colloid science as a vital branch of modern engineering.

The seeds of Russel's most cited work were planted when a Princeton graduate working at Wilmington, Del.-based specialty chemicals company Hercules sent him photos of a strange phenomenon: aqueous dispersions that had been transformed by the presence of a common water-soluble polymer.

Collaborating with Carol K. Hall, then a colleague at Princeton, and then-graduate student Alice P. Gast, Russel found that, as expected in molecular systems, the phase transition was gas-to-liquid when the particles were smaller than three times the size of the polymer. But for larger particles, the disordered phase transformed directly into an ordered solid, an unusual twist that became the basis of a series of papers.

"This elegant and insightful work is now a classic," says Pablo G. Debenedetti, Princeton Class of 1950 Professor in engineering and applied science. "By successfully explaining the physical basis for polymer-inducing phase separations in colloidal suspensions, it has become the basis for rational engineering design of polymer-stabilized colloidal suspensions, with applications ranging from pollution prevention to the formation of paints and cosmetics."

Russel went on to make other significant theoretical and experimental contributions to the field of colloid science. His studies of hard-sphere suspensions, depletion phenomena, rheology and consolidation of colloidal gels, and latex film formation, all solidly grounded in theory, have spurred the entire discipline to rethink descriptions of colloidal phenomena, says Charles F. Zukoski, vice chancellor for research and a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Illinois.

"His work in this arena predates the craze in nanomaterials but laid the crucial foundation necessary for much current work in nanomaterial self-assembly research and development," Zukoski notes.

Over the past two decades, Russel has become increasingly involved with the administrative side of graduate education. The first step was his appointment as chair of the department of chemical engineering in 1987, a position he held until 1996, when he became the director of the Princeton Materials Institute. In 2002, his role expanded even further when he was named dean of Princeton's graduate school.

That shift into administration has still left space for research. Currently, Russel is researching colloidal film formation and patterning of thin polymer films.

Russel, 61, graduated from Rice University in 1969 with a B.A. and a master's of chemical engineering. He received a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1973 and joined Princeton's department of chemical engineering a year later. He has served on the editorial board of a number of colloid science and engineering journals and has been honored throughout his career, including elections to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Timothy Lodge Wins Minnesota Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roy W. Tess Award Goes to L. E. (Skip) Scriven

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE