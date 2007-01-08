Actavis Acquires Indian Drug Facility

Icelandic generic drugmaker Actavis has bought a manufacturing plant in Alathur, India, from the Indian firm Grandix Pharmaceuticals. The site manufactures solid oral dosage formulations of drugs. Actavis notes that it recently opened an active pharmaceutical ingredient development facility in India, and in 2005 it acquired Lotus Laboratories, a Bangalore-based contract research organization.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter