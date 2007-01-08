Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Another Offer To Clean Up Bhopal

Indian conglomerate proposes to restore infamous site

by Jean-François Tremblay
January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Survivors of the Bhopal tragedy demonstrate against Dow in late 2005.
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Survivors of the Bhopal tragedy demonstrate against Dow in late 2005.

Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, reportedly has offered to coordinate the cleanup of the old Union Carbide site in Bhopal. This would mark the second time in two years that a major company has volunteered to remediate the site, where thousands of people died in a 1984 chemical leak.

Group Chairman Ratan Tata is said to have made the proposal in late November in a letter to India's Planning Commission. Details of the offer emerged a week ago in a report in the newspaper Indian Express.

Tata pointed out that he was willing to "lead and find funding for remediation of the site above and below ground," the newspaper reported. The Tata Group did not respond to C&EN's request for comment.

Survivors of the Bhopal disaster reacted furiously to the conglomerate's possible involvement. At a Jan. 3 press conference in Bhopal, activist groups called Tata "an antinational element" that is responsible for environmental damage throughout India. The activists insist that Dow Chemical and no one else must pay for the cleanup. They are also unhappy with Tata's assertion that restoring the site will allow Dow to invest in India.

Fearful of Bhopal-related asset claims, Dow has not invested in new plants in India since acquiring Carbide in 2001. Pressure from activists in 2005 led to the cancellation of a technology licensing deal between Dow and Indian Oil Corp.

Cherokee Investment Partners, a U.S. company that specializes in the remediation of contaminated sites, offered in 2005 to lead cleanup efforts in Bhopal on a philanthropic basis. Cherokee says it has no links with Dow.

Amita N. Poole, a Washington, D.C.-based lobbyist at the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and a friend of Cherokee CEO Thomas F. Darden, says Cherokee might collaborate with Tata by providing technical advice and money. Representing Cherokee, she will meet with Tata officials this week in Mumbai.

The government of the state of Madhya Pradesh took over the contaminated land from Union Carbide in 1998 and has performed little remediation work since then (C&EN, Jan. 23, 2006, page 23).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Carbide Found Not Liable In Bhopal Case
The Saga Of Dow And Bhopal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Let Dow Sponsor The Olympics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE