Business

Business Roundup

January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Materia has signed a nonexclusive agreement to license its metathesis catalyst platform to Merck & Co. Materia calls its technology "a powerful tool for the efficient synthesis of novel druglike compounds."

GFS Chemicals is launching product lines based on high-valence and low-valence metal chemistry. The company says the two lines are based on 13 years of expertise transferred from the University of Dayton.

Bayer MaterialScience says it is now able to supply toluene diisocyanate products in North America. The company declared force majeure in September following an explosion at its Baytown, Texas, TDI plant. Reconstruction of the damaged unit was completed ahead of schedule, it says.

Regis Technologies will begin offering supercritical fluid chromatography in April. Regis purchased a Thar SFC Method System from Thar Technologies, in Pittsburgh, and has agreed to operate as a demonstration site for Thar's equipment.

Bayer has completed the sale of its diagnostics business to Siemens. The transaction, for just under $5.5 billion, was announced in June 2006.

International Specialty Products has acquired Techwax, a 15-year-old maker of oil-field chemicals. The U.K. company makes chemicals for drilling mud, oil production, and oil-well stimulation.

DyStar, the German manufacturer of textile dyes and chemicals, has named Mark L. Bye as president and CEO. Bye was formerly vice president of gases and equipment for Air Products & Chemicals.

