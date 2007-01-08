Bayer Schering Is Officially Launched

Bayer has launched its new pharmaceutical business, Bayer Schering, marking the event by unveiling a new logo over the entrance to the unit's Berlin headquarters. "We are pleased that Schering now belongs to the Bayer Group in name as well and that this is visible to the world," says Bayer Chairman Werner Wenning. Together, the pharmaceutical businesses of Bayer and Schering had sales of nearly $12 billion in 2006.
