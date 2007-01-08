Biogen Acquires Hemophilia Drug Firm

Biogen Idec will acquire Syntonix Pharmaceuticals, a private biopharmaceutical firm with several preclinical programs in hemophilia. Syntonix also has drug delivery technologies that harness the body's natural pathways to protect antibodies against premature destruction and that transport antibodies across cell barriers. Biogen Idec will pay Syntonix' owners $40 million up front and could make additional payments of up to $80 million upon achievement of development milestones.
