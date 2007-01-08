Cabot Will Enter Polishing Pad Field

Cabot Microelectronics is the latest company to enter the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing pad business. The company, already the leading supplier of CMP abrasive slurries, has launched Epic D100, which it calls a breakthrough in CMP polishing technology. Cabot Micro says the single-polymer pad is more consistent than conventional pads and lasts up to 30% longer. Applied Materials, the largest supplier of CMP equipment, entered the pad market late last year in a partnership with Praxair (C&EN, Dec. 11, 2006, page 20). Rohm and Haas is the largest pad supplier today with an estimated 90% market share.
