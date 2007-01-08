Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Canada plans more renewable fuels use

January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Canada plans to require the use of renewable fuels in gasoline, diesel, and heating oil as part of that country's effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Environment Minister Rona Ambrose says the government intends to require an average annual renewable content of 5% in gasoline by 2010 and 2% in diesel fuel and heating oil by 2012. The government also plans to allocate $200 million (Canadian) to create incentives for renewable fuels production and $145 million for research and development. "This is a win-win-win situation," Ambrose says. "Canadians will reap environmental benefits, our farmers and rural communities will profit, and by continuing to work toward a viable domestic biofuels industry, we will secure Canada's place in the growing bioeconomy." The minority Conservative government will need support in Canada's Parliament from opposition parties in passing clean air legislation that would include the targets. Robin Speer, director of public affairs for the Canadian Renewable Fuels Association, says greater use of ethanol and biodiesel can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and provide a valuable market for farmers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
USDA commits $1 billion to climate-smart agriculture
LanzaJet raises $50 million for sustainable jet fuel
Fossil Fuels Subsidies Hit $500 Billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE