Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Intelligent Science

January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

"Judging Science" brought out an emotional aspect of intelligent design (C&EN, Nov. 27, 2006, page 32). Darwin, like Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, believed in pangenesis, so no one is a true Darwinist today. As a child, I was taught neo-Darwinism in public school. We've now moved on to post-neo-Darwinism, and who knows what will be next. I've lost count of how many theories of cosmogony I've learned.

A growing number of scientists, including full professors at secular universities, are using math or science to challenge the theories of origins found in biology, geology, and astronomy. Yet these theories are still taught as fact to students of all ages.

Too many believers in special creation are undereducated. As long as many religious groups replace, instead of complement, academic excellence with evangelistic zeal, this will continue. But true scientists who point to intelligent design or to special creation are marginalized. Challenging evolution scientifically in a public school can expose the school to legal action, so the classroom presentation is as politically determined as it is scientifically. Some of the "facts" supporting evolution have turned out to be false or even fraudulent, but they continue to be taught as truth.

There are religious and philosophical differences between intelligent design and other theories of age and origins, such as evolution, the Big Bang theory, and uniformitarianism. But the scientific evidence for every theory should be laid out for everyone to see. We laugh when we read that some people refused to look through Galileo's telescope lest they be deceived, then we go to the courts to prevent a full disclosure of the evidence needed for the debate.

Howard M. Merken
Chattanooga, Tenn.

We all feel good when someone agrees with our belief or faith. It is human nature. I suppose it affirms and makes us feel better about ourselves. We may, though, not want to hear what others with different beliefs say in counterpoint. We may close our ears to what they say and may even call it railing. Although affirmation by others of what we believe may make us feel good, it doesn't necessarily affirm truth. I would raise the question as to whether disrespectful consideration of the findings and investigations of others who hold different views from our own regarding issues of faith or theories that have not been proven is good science.

Roger Bokeny
Oak Island, N.C.

Darwin's theory of biological evolution published in 1859 didn't include or consider Gregor Mendel's fundamentals of heredity. Later adherents have proposed hopeful improvements in the theory and even attempted to retitle it. It is misrepresented as scientific reality without the backing of natural or experimental evidence.

The Fossil Record of the past 4 billion years does not support it nor does any evidence of the molecular or other levels. Geologists who favor it have failed to reveal any substantiating proof. Berkeley University law professor Phillip E. Johnson's "Darwin on Trial" (Regnery, 1991) is a devastating indictment of Darwinism, which is speculation without evidence: pseudoscience.

Intelligent design concludes that the complexity of biological and other elements, i.e., their design, is impossible to come by through helter-skelter randomness as proposed by Darwinism. Our digestive system converts a morsel of bread into muscle energy. Our eyes translate light waves into vision. How can randomness produce the myriad of complex and integrated human elements and characteristics?

Akbar F. Brinsmade
Biloxi, Miss.

The brilliant Christian author C. S. Lewis repeatedly reminded his readers of the great religious disputes of the past—burning issues in their day (the language is not, alas, mere metaphor)—which later were forgotten as utterly meaningless. It is a safe prediction that today's intelligent design "controversy" will soon go the way of its predecessors, to be remembered only by connoisseurs of intellectual oddities.

Erwin Klingsberg
Washington, D.C.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vantage Points On The Universe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Examining The Endeavor Of Science
Debating Science And Religion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE