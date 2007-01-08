Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Nanotubes Functionalized Controllably

Method relies on electochemistry, conductance

by Mitch Jacoby
January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

New Method
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Philip G. Collins
A single molecule (streptavidin, in this case) can be attached covalently to a carbon-nanotube-based circuit (electrodes are yellow).
Credit: Courtesy of Philip G. Collins
A single molecule (streptavidin, in this case) can be attached covalently to a carbon-nanotube-based circuit (electrodes are yellow).

A single molecule can be covalently attached to an individual carbon nanotube by using a novel electrochemical method, according to a new study. The technique provides a way to functionalize nanotube sidewalls controllably and doubles as an interrogation method for probing chemical reactions as they occur.

In the developing field of molecular electronics, researchers use various methods to manipulate an individual molecule and pin it in the clutches of a set of electrodes. The idea is to construct single-molecule circuits and probe their electronic properties with the goal of understanding how to assemble and exploit microscopic and densely packed molecule-based electronic devices. But making minuscule electrodes, coaxing the molecules (one per circuit) to line up in exactly the right spot, and verifying the molecules' presence in the circuits are challenging tasks.

Now, researchers at the University of California, Irvine, report a simple procedure that does not require tricky molecular manipulations or advanced fabrication methods. Starting with easily prepared circuits that each contain an individual single-walled carbon nanotube, the group treats the nanotubes with an acidic electrolyte solution in an electrochemical cell while monitoring the circuit conductance.

By applying an electrochemical potential, the researchers switch on an electrooxidation reaction that induces large jumps in conductance that they attribute to individual oxidation events. The potential and hence the chemical reaction can then be switched off with microsecond resolution, thereby stopping the reaction after just one chemical event (Science 2007, 315, 77).

The method was developed by Philip G. Collins, an assistant professor of physics; graduate students Brett R. Goldsmith and John G. Coroneus; and their colleagues. An enabling feature of the new method, according to Collins, is the strong dependence of electrical conductivity on the formation of defects (bonding changes) in the initially pristine and defect-free nanotubes. For nanotubes exposed to nitric acid or sulfuric acid solutions, for example, electrooxidation disrupts the carbon sp2 hybridization, causing large changes in conductance as nitrate or sulfate groups form C-O bonds and become attached to the nanotube wall.

The team demonstrated that after modifying the nanotubes with the small molecules, those individual points of chemical functionality can be used as sites for subsequent reactions, which are readily monitored by further changes in circuit conductance. On the basis of electronic measurements and microscopy methods, they showed that single nickel clusters and goldlabeled streptavidin molecules can be attached to the nanotube walls. The group is looking into ways of using the method to probe antibody-antigen interactions and other types of biomolecular reaction dynamics.

Robert C. Haddon, a professor of chemical engineering at UC Riverside, notes that the Irvine investigation stands out from previous nanotube-electronics studies, which were based on indirect spectroscopy methods. Haddon says the new study "directly and elegantly" demonstrates the reported results by measuring the electrical conductance of individual carbon nanotubes that are controllably functionalized by in situ solution-phase electrochemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Gentle Graphene Oxidation Via Atomic Oxygen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoreduction Of Graphene Oxide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE