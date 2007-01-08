New SOCMA Center For Sustainable Chemistry

The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association is launching the International Center for Sustainable Chemistry. The result of a partnership and memorandum of understanding with EPA, the center is intended to serve as "an industry conduit for green chemistry outreach and activities." SOCMA President Joseph Acker says the effort will be a center of excellence for chemical risk screening and will feature EPA's Sustainable Futures initiative for safer chemicals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter