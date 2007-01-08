Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nonprofit Links To R&D Website

Rockefeller Foundation looks for innovation via InnoCentive

by Ann M. Thayer
January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Rockefeller Foundation will create a nonprofit area within InnoCentive's global scientific network to attract scientists who can offer solutions to critical humanitarian challenges.

Since 2001, InnoCentive has operated a website on which research-based companies can pose scientific problems to be solved by researchers around the world (C&EN, June 26, 2006, page 24). With the foundation's involvement, the site is now expanding to include nonprofit organizations and technological challenges faced by the developing world.

"The Rockefeller Foundation challenges are going to be new and exciting additions to our usual challenge set," says Dwayne Spradlin, InnoCentive's president and CEO.

Judith Rodin, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, adds that the agreement with InnoCentive "will enable researchers and entrepreneurs addressing the needs of the developing world to access one of the same cutting-edge opportunities to innovate now enjoyed by Fortune 500 companies." The partnership is the first step in a broader Rockefeller Foundation initiative to promote innovation and spur development on behalf of poor or vulnerable populations.

The 94-year-old private foundation will select nonprofit and other charitable organizations eligible to use the InnoCentive website. It will recruit and screen these "seeker" organizations through a new area on its own website that includes an online questionnaire. On behalf of sponsored seekers, the foundation will pay access, posting, and service fees to InnoCentive, as well as the awards to researchers who solve the posted problems.

InnoCentive's scientific operations group will work with the foundation and seeker organizations to define and articulate solvable problems and set award amounts. The nonprofit seekers, like InnoCentive's corporate clients, will choose the best solution to their problems.

"Our platform is agile, and we're open to new and evolving ways of adapting InnoCentive," says Ali Hussein, InnoCentive's chief marketing officer and vice president of global markets. Late last year, Prize4Life, a nonprofit group based in Cambridge, Mass., used InnoCentive to offer a $1 million prize for the successful identification of a biomarker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS launches the CAS Innovation Incubator
Gates Foundation and Exscientia to develop pandemic antivirals
Biotech bigs float R&D venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE