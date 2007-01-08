Patent Brokers Form An Alliance

Two firms that license intellectual property, yet2.com and Competitive Technologies, have agreed to make their technology portfolios available to each other's clients. Ben DuPont, president of yet2.com, says Competitive Technologies' university contacts will broaden the offerings his firm can license in its online marketplace. Competitive Technologies says the deal will expand customers for its more traditional service model. Founded in 1999 with investments from firms such as Bayer, DuPont, and Procter & Gamble, yet2.com claims 100,000 registered users. Competitive Technologies was founded in 1968 and is publicly held.
