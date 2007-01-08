Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry

January 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Diederich
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of François Diederich
Credit: Courtesy of François Diederich

Michael Freemantle

Sponsored by the Breslow Endowment

François Diederich, professor in the department of chemistry and applied biosciences at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, has received international acclaim for his seminal work in chemical biology and the chemistry of carbon-rich, fullerene-based, and acetylene-based advanced materials.

Diederich has made many contributions to understanding weak interactions and solvent effects in chemical and biological complexation. In the 1980s, he was one of the first scientists to investigate the complexation of neutral organic molecules in water, performing quantitative binding studies with elegantly designed, potent cyclophane receptors. He prepared receptors that dissolve cholesterol rapidly and efficiently in aqueous solution.

Around 1990, calorimetric studies in his laboratory showed that tight apolar complexation in water is strongly enthalpy-driven. Since this work, enthalpy-driven apolar complexation, also referred to as the "nonclassical hydrophobic effect," has been recognized in numerous biological binding events.

"In the mid-1990s, Diederich introduced a logical extension to his previously detailed molecular recognition studies with synthetic receptors by addressing molecular recognition with biological receptors using structure-based approaches," observes J. Fraser Stoddart, Fred Kalvi Professor of NanoSystems Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. "Increasingly, his research is addressing targets from Third World diseases, such as AIDS, malaria, shigellosis, and sleeping sickness, that are somewhat neglected by the First World pharmaceutical industry.

"Diederich has also profoundly influenced the development of dendrimer chemistry," Stoddart notes. "In his studies on functional dendrimers, he positions cofactors, such as iron hemes, apolar cyclophane building sites, or hydrogen-bonding clefts, as the initiator cores into the centers of dendrimers. In these mimics of globular proteins, the functional core is efficiently shielded from the bulk solvent and, in aqueous solution, encounters a unique microenvironment of reduced polarity."

Born in Luxembourg in 1952, Diederich studied chemistry at the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, where he received his doctorate in 1979. He then moved to UCLA as a postdoctoral fellow for two years before taking up a position as research associate at the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research, in Heidelberg, in 1981. Four years later, he returned to UCLA, where he eventually became professor of organic and bioorganic chemistry. He took up his present position in 1992.

"After moving to ETH Zurich, I recognized that studies in chemical molecular recognition in hundreds of laboratories worldwide had generated enormously broad and in-depth insights into molecular recognition principles," he says. "However, while I was consulting with the pharmaceutical industry, it also became apparent to me that this work only had limited impact on approaches such as structure-based lead generation and optimization.

"It became clear to me that, in order to enhance my impact on medicinal chemistry developments, it would be desirable to add molecular recognition studies with biological receptors to our program. Until then, it had been concerned with biomimetic systems—including dendritic model systems for globular proteins. We started to employ a structure-based approach to design a new class of nonpeptidic inhibitors of thrombin. As a result, the attention to our work in chemical and biological recognition from the medical chemistry community increased rapidly."

Diederich has received numerous awards and honors, including the ACS Arthur C. Cope Scholar award, in 1992, and the Alan Berman Research Publication Award, U.S. Department of the Navy, in 1994. He is a foreign honorary member of the American Academy of the Arts & Sciences, has published more than 500 research papers, and ranks consistently among the 25 most cited chemists worldwide, according to the Institute for Scientific Information. He is also a member of the editorial boards of several journals, including Angewandte Chemie, for which he currently serves as chairman of the editorial board.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Organic Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: David A. Spiegel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar: Makoto Fujita
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arieh Warshel Wins Biophysical Chemistry Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE