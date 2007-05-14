Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

May 14, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 20
Chemtura has signed a definitive agreement to sell its organic peroxides business to Germany's Pergan. The business, with annual sales of $20 million, employs 40 people in Marshall, Texas.

Nanocomp Technologies, Concord, N.H., says it has produced a nonwoven textile material in sheet and yarn format made of long carbon nanotubes. At lengths of hundreds of micrometers to millimeters, the nanotubes impart electrical and heat conductivity in lightweight and strong materials that have potential use in defense and aerospace applications.

BASF and Rieke Metals have agreed to commercialize organozinc and organomagnesium reagents developed by Rieke. BASF says the compounds will allow it to offer "new solutions for carbon-carbon bond cross-coupling reactions."

Danisco, the Danish food ingredients company, is selling its flavors business to the flavor and fragrance maker Firmenich for about $610 million. Danisco says it will concentrate on bioingredients, texturants, and sweeteners.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is sponsoring a five-year research program at MIT's Center for Cancer Research focused on the delivery of RNAi therapeutics. Concurrently, Alnylam has broadened its rights to commercialize a lipidoid-based delivery technology developed in the lab of MIT professor Robert Langer.

Twin Rivers Technologies, a Quincy, Mass.-based oleochemical company, has signed an agreement with Malaysia's Felda Holdings under which Felda may buy a major interest in Twin Rivers. Felda, the world's largest palm oil producer, says it wants to move further into palm derivatives.

BASF will expand capacity for tetrahydrofuran at its Ludwigshafen, Germany, site by 30,000 metric tons. The company says the project, to be completed by the end of the year, will raise its overall capacity for the intermediate to 210,000 metric tons per year.

InformexUSA, a trade show targeting the high-value fine chemicals industry, will return to New Orleans in 2008 after a two-year absence. It will be held Jan. 29-Feb. 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which has undergone a $60 million renovation as part of the revitalization of the city after Hurricane Katrina.

Actavis, the Icelandic generic drug company, has received an offer from its chairman, Bjorgolfur Thor Bjorgolfsson, to take the company private. Given the rapid pace of change in the generics business, he says, the company needs to be free of stock market requirements.

