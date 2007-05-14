Ushering Cosmetics to the Right Spots
Ingredient makers are developing sophisticated encapsulation systems to deliver their actives to skin and hair
May 14, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 20
Ingredient makers are developing sophisticated encapsulation systems to deliver their actives to skin and hair
Credit:
Ingredient makers are developing sophisticated encapsulation systems to deliver their actives to skin and hair
U.S. chemical results are still strong, but growth in 2006 was slow compared with previous years
Demand for corn-derived ethanol is spurring growth for nutrients industry
Institute of Medicine symposium examines genetics, environmental triggers, treatments for this baffling illness