Bitter Sweet

Regarding the article "Sweetener Wars," McNeil's claim that Splenda is "made from sugar, so it tastes like sugar," is not just misleading, it is just plain wrong (C&EN, April 16, page 12). It is a non sequitur. The fact that something is made from sugar certainly does not mean that it will taste like sugar. For example, sucrose octa-acetate has a bitter taste. I am confident that other examples can also be found.
Richard V. Cartwright
Sykesville, Md.
