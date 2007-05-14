Bristol-Myers, Isis Form Antisense Pact

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Isis Pharmaceuticals have formed a collaboration to develop antisense drugs targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin 9 for the prevention of cardiovascular disease. BMS will pay Isis a $15 million up-front licensing fee, at least $9 million in research funding, and up to $168 million more if certain milestones are reached. The two firms also will work together to identify additional drugs "with advanced antisense chemistries."
