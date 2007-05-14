Chemical Jobs Grow in April

Employment in the U.S. chemical industry in April climbed from both the previous month and from April 2006, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The government numbers show chemical employment in April totaled 872,300, a gain of 600 employees from March and up 7,400 from the comparable month last year. Meanwhile, production workers worked an average 42.0 hours per week, up slightly from 41.9 hours in March, but down from 42.7 hours in April a year earlier.
