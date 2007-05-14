Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Council's Recorded Vote on Petition

May 14, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

At the ACS Council meeting in Chicago on March 28, councilors voted—by more than the required three-tenths of those voting—to request a recorded vote of council action on a proposed amendment to ACS Bylaw III, Sec. 3b (1) (b). The petition "Rules for Nominating Members of N&E for National Office," which was defeated, would have established a one-year waiting period subsequent to service on the Committee on Nominations & Elections before an individual can be nominated for district director, president-elect, or director-at-large. The official count, with individual votes cast as reported here, showed 150 ballots in favor, 255 opposed, and 15 abstaining.

Judith L. Benham, No; Eric C. Bigham, No; Ronald Breslow, No; Bruce E. Bursten, No; Daryle H. Busch, No; William F. Carroll Jr., No; Charles P. Casey, Yes; Dennis Chamot, Abstain; Bonnie A. Charpentier, No; Helen M. Free, No; Ned D. Heindel, No; Catherine T. Hunt, Yes; Madeleine Jacobs, No; Madeleine M. Joullie, Yes; Valerie J. Kuck, No; E. Ann Nalley, Yes; Anne T. O'Brien, No; Attila E. Pavlath, Yes; Eli M. Pearce, Yes; Howard M. Peters, No; Elsa Reichmanis, No; Diane Grob Schmidt, Yes; Kent J. Voorhees, Yes; Paul H. L. Walter, No; Edel Wasserman, Yes; Marinda Wu, Yes.

Connie Murphy, No.

Agricultural & Food Chemistry: Michael J. Morello, No; Marshall Phillips, No; Sara J. Risch, No.

Agrochemicals: Joel R. Coats, No; Barrington Cross, No.

Analytical Chemistry: Michelle V. Buchanan, Yes; Catherine C. Fenselau, No.

Biochemical Technology: Frederick G. Heineken, No; Paul Mensah, No; Sharon P. Shoemaker, No.

Biological Chemistry: Amy C. Rosenzweig, No.

Business Development & Management: William S. Durrell, No; Kathleen M. Schulz, No.

Carbohydrate Chemistry: Derek Horton, No; John R. Vercellotti, No.

Cellulose & Renewable Materials: Helena L. Chum, Yes.

Chemical Education: Laura E. Pence, No; Arlyne Sarquis, Yes; Jerry L. Sarquis, Yes; Donald J. Wink, No.

Chemical Health & Safety: George H. Wahl Jr., Yes; Frankie K. Wood-Black, No.

Chemical Information: Bonnie Lawlor, Yes; Andrea B. Twiss-Brooks, Yes.

Chemical Technicians: D. Richard Cobb, Yes.

Chemical Toxicology: Paul T. Henderson, No.

Chemistry & the Law: James C. Carver, Yes; Alan M. Ehrlich, Yes.

Colloid & Surface Chemistry: John N. Russell Jr., Yes.

Computers in Chemistry: Michelle M. Francl, No; Peter C. Jurs, No; Carlos L. Simmerling, Yes; Christopher E. Whitehead, No.

Environmental Chemistry: V. Dean Adams, No; Alan W. Elzerman, No; Jürgen H. Exner, Yes; Martha J. M. Wells, Yes.

Fluorine Chemistry: Donald J. Burton, Yes.

Fuel Chemistry: Joseph M. Calo, Abstain; Kathleen A. Carrado, No.

Geochemistry: Ken B. Anderson, No.

History of Chemistry: Ben B. Chastain, No; Mary Virginia Orna, No.

Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: Martin A. Abraham, No; Spiro D. Alexandratos, Yes; Melanie J. Lesko, No; Kenneth L. Nash, Yes.

Inorganic Chemistry: Pamela J. Shapiro, Yes.

Medicinal Chemistry: Jeffrey Aube, No; Peter R. Bernstein, No; Gunda I. Georg, No; Jasbir Singh, Yes.

Nuclear Chemistry & Technology: Joseph R. Peterson, Yes.

Organic Chemistry: Michael P. Doyle, No; Barry B. Snider, No; Scott D. Rychnovsky, No.

Petroleum Chemistry: Anne M. Gaffney, Yes; Martin L. Gorbaty, Yes.

Physical Chemistry: John E. Adams, No; Michael R. Berman, Yes; Ellen B. Stechel, No.

Polymer Chemistry: H. N. Cheng, No; William H. Daly, No; John M. Pochan, No; Gregory N. Tew, No.

Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering: Ray A. Dickie, Abstain; Michael Jaffe, No; David J. Lohse, No; Theodore Provder, Yes.

Professional Relations: John L. Massingill Jr., Yes; Linette M. Watkins, No.

Rubber Division: John M. Long, No; Robert A. Pett, No; Charles P. Rader, Yes.

Small Chemical Businesses: Sharon V. Vercellotti, No.

Akron: Ann D. Bolek, No; James E. Duddey, Yes.

Alabama: Larry K. Krannich, Yes.

Alaska: Bradley Olson, No.

Ames: Kathleen D. Trahanovsky, No.

Auburn: Adriane G. Ludwick, No.

Baton Rouge: Anne K. Taylor, Yes.

Binghamton: Wayne E. Jones Jr., Yes.

Brazosport: Carolyn Ribes, No.

California: Bryan Balazs, No; Mark D. Frishberg, No; Sheila Kanodia, Yes; Lee H. Latimer, No; Rollie J. Myers Jr., No; Susan Wollowitz, Abstain.

California Los Padres: Albert C. Censullo, No.

Carolina-Piedmont: Matthew K. Chan, No.

Central Arizona: Theodore M. Brown, No; Douglas J. Sawyer, No.

Central Arkansas: M. Warfield Teague, Yes.

Central Massachusetts: Christopher Masi, Yes.

Central New Mexico: Ronald D. Clark, No; Steven K. Showalter, No.

Central North Carolina: David F. MacInnes Jr., Yes.

Central Ohio Valley: Gary D. Anderson, Yes.

Central Pennsylvania: Paul D. Schettler Jr., Yes.

Central Texas: James E. Boggs, Yes; Barry J. Streusand, No.

Central Utah: Steven A. Fleming, Abstain.

Central Wisconsin: C. Marvin Lang, No.

Chattanooga: Maurice R. Smith, Yes.

Chemical Society of Washington: Joseph M. Antonucci, Abstain; Robert P. Barron, Yes; Elise M. Brown, No; Anne R. Leslie, No; N. Bhushan Mandava, Yes; Kim M. Morehouse, Yes; Stephen T. Quigley, Abstain.

Chicago: Roy H. Bible Jr., No; Cherlynlavaughn Bradley, Abstain; Charles E. Cannon, Yes; Mark C. Cesa, Yes; David S. Crumrine, Yes; Herbert S. Golinkin, Yes; Frank W. Jarzembowski, Yes; Russell W. Johnson, No; Frank K. Kravitz, Abstain; Milton Levenberg, Yes; Barbara E. Moriarty, Yes; Seymour H. Patinkin, Yes; Marsha Anne Phillips, No; Susan M. Shih, Yes.

Cincinnati: Bruce S. Ault, Yes; Kathleen Gibboney, No; William R. Oliver, Yes; Roger A. Parker, No.

Cleveland: David W. Ball, No; Dwight W. Chasar, No.

Coastal Georgia: Will E. Lynch, No.

Colorado: Sandra J. Bonetti, No; Peter K. Dorhout, No; Kimberly O. Pacheco, No; Susan M. Schelble, No; James O. Schreck, No.

Columbus: Theresa A. Huston, Yes; Edmund T. King, No; Jeffrey B. Trent, No.

Connecticut Valley: Ronald D. Archer, No; Tyson A. Miller, No; Julianne M. D. Smist, Yes; Frank J. Torre, Yes; Ronald J. Wikholm, Yes.

Cornell: Earl Peters, No.

Corning: Roger F. Bartholomew, Yes.

Dallas-Fort Worth: E. Thomas Strom, Yes; Urszula G. Wettermark, Yes; Angela K. Wilson, No.

Dayton: Steven Trohalaki, No.

Delaware: Margaret Christoph, No; Allen A. Denio, No; John Gavenonis, Yes; Martha G. Hollomon, Yes.

Detroit: Charlene A. Hayden, Yes; James M. Landis Jr., Yes; Walter O. Siegl, Yes.

East Central Illinois: Howard R. Guenther, No.

East Texas: Colleen K. Pasley, No.

Eastern New York: Mary K. Carroll, No; Warren D. Hull Jr., Yes.

Erie: Robert M. Gallivan Jr., No.

Florida: B??la S. Buslig, No; Carmen V. Gauthier, Yes.

Georgia: Lissa Dulany, No; Rigoberto Hernandez, No; Donald G. Hicks, Yes; Joseph P. Stoner, Yes.

Greater Houston: Joe W. Hightower, No; Mamie W. Moy, No; Benjie Outlaw, No; Sunny C. Tang, No.

Green Mountain: Willem R. Leenstra, Yes.

Hampton Roads: George M. Wood, Yes.

Heart O' Texas: Darrell G. Watson, No.

Huron Valley: Ellene T. Contis, No; Paul R. Jones, Yes.

Idaho: Charles A. Allen, No.

Illinois Heartland: Victoria Finkenstadt, No.

Illinois-Iowa: Brian L. Mundell, No.

Indiana: Dawn A. Brooks, Yes; Ann H. Hunt, No; Robert A. Pribush, No.

Indiana-Kentucky Border: Jeffrey W. Seyler, Yes.

Inland Northwest: Jeffrey A. Rahn, Yes.

Iowa: Addison Ault, Yes.

Jacksonville: Ed H. Lustgarten, No.

Kalamazoo: Dean W. Cooke, No; Lydia E. M. Hines, No.

Kanawha Valley: Arthur E. Marcinkowsky, No.

Kansas City: Eckhard Hellmuth, No; Margaret E. Wickham St. Germain, No.

Kansas State University: Daniel A. Higgins, No.

Kentucky Lake: S. K. Airee, Abstain.

Lake Superior: Donald K. Harriss, Yes.

Lehigh Valley: Pamela D. Kistler, No; Carol B. Libby, No.

Lexington: David A. Rockcliffe, No.

Louisiana: Jack H. Stocker, Yes.

Louisville: James F. Tatera, Yes.

Mark Twain: H. David Wohlers, No.

Maryland: Merle I. Eiss, No; Donald E. Jones, No; David F. Roswell, No; Charles F. Rowell, No.

Michigan State University: Milton R. Smith, No.

Mid-Hudson: David Straus, Yes.

Midland: Bob A. Howell, Yes; Thomas H. Lane, No.

Milwaukee: Dimitri Gorjestani, Yes; Thomas Holme, No.

Minnesota: Marilyn Duerst, No; Lynn G. Hartshorn, No; Ramesh C. Kumar, No; Sarah M. Mullins, No; Wayne C. Wolsey, No.

Mojave Desert: Peter Zarras, No.

Monmouth County: Andrew F. J. Draxler, Yes.

Montana: Cynthia K. McClure, No.

Nashville: Thomas A. Furtsch, No.

Nebraska: Michael D. Mosher, No.

New Haven: William H. Harned, Yes.

New York: Donald D. Clarke, No; Ronald P. D'Amelia, Yes; Jean Delfiner, Yes; Neil D. Jespersen, Yes; Richard M. Goodman, No; Hiroko I. Karan, No; Joan A. Laredo-Liddell, No; Yorke E. Rhodes, Yes; Frank Romano, Yes.

North Carolina: James L. Chao, Yes; Alvin L. Crumbliss, Yes; Lisa Milstein, No; Richard A. Palmer, Yes; Laura S. Sremaniak, No.

North Central Oklahoma: Kristi Fjare, Yes.

North Jersey: Jeannette E. Brown, Yes; Maureen G. Chan, No; Amber Charlebois, No; Alan B. Cooper, No; Jacqueline A. Erickson, No; Susan R. Fahrenholtz, No; Stan S. Hall, Yes; George E. Heinze, Yes; Elizabeth M. Howson, Yes; Diane Krone, No; Les W. McQuire, No; Michael M. Miller, No; John R. Sowa Jr., No; William H. Suits, No; Kathryn E. Uhrich, No.

Northeast Georgia: Maurice E. Snook, Yes.

Northeast Tennessee: Kevin J. Edgar, No.

Northeast Wisconsin: John L. Plude, No.

Northeastern: Michaeline F. Chen, No; Catherine E. Costello, No; Thomas R. Gilbert, No; Morton Z. Hoffman, No; Patrick M. Gordon, No; Doris I. Lewis, Yes; Mary A. Mahaney, No; Julia H. Miwa, Yes; Pamela M. Nagafuji, No; Dorothy J. Phillips, No; S. B. Rajur, No; Donald O. Rickter, No; Michael Singer, No; Amy Tapper, No.

Northeastern Indiana: Michael J. Brownfield, Yes.

Northeastern Ohio: Carol A. Duane, Abstain.

Northern New York: Martin A. Walker, Yes.

Northern West Virginia: Edwin L. Kugler, No.

Northwest Central Ohio: E. Alan Sadurski, No.

Norwich: Gary G. Smith, No.

Oklahoma: Cheryl B. Frech, No.

Omaha: Richard Lomneth, No.

Orange County: Robert S. Cohen, Yes; Sandra P. Sun, No.

Oregon: Richard L. Nafshun, No.

Orlando: Brenda L. Odor, Yes.

Ozark: James F. O'Brien, Yes.

Penn-Ohio Border: Doris L. Zimmerman, No.

Pensacola: Allan M. Ford, Abstain.

Permian Basin: David A. Carter, Yes.

Philadelphia: Anthony W. Addison, No; Georgia Arbuckle-Keil, No; Carol Jean Bruner, No; Deborah H. Cook, No; John C. Crawford, No; Judith Currano, No; Anne S. DeMasi, No; Sharon L. Haynie, No; Erica H. Martin, No; John G. Nikelly, Yes; Judith A. Summers-Gates, Yes; Henry F. Whalen Jr., No.

Pittsburgh: Richard S. Danchik, Yes; V. Michael Mautino, Yes; James A. Manner, No.

Portland: Angela Hoffman, No.

Princeton: Lynne P. Greenblatt, Yes; Barbara L. Lences, Yes.

Puerto Rico: Ingrid Montes, Abstain.

Puget Sound: Gary D. Christian, No; Gregory L. Milligan, No; Mark Wicholas, Yes.

Purdue: George M. Bodner, No.

Red River Valley: Harmon B. Abrahamson, Yes.

Rhode Island: Carolyn H. Kendrow, No.

Richland: Richard A. Hermens, No.

Rio Grande Valley: James E. Becvar, No.

Rochester: Lewis E. Allen; No; James H. Reynolds, No.

Rock River: Dennis N. Kevill, Yes.

Sabine-Neches: John A. Whittle, Yes.

Sacramento: John R. Bingham, No; Janan M. Hayes, No.

Salt Lake: Peter J. Stang, Yes.

San Antonio: William H. Batschelet, No.

San Diego: Thomas R. Beattie, No; Paul S. Furth, No; John G. Palmer, No; Barbara A. Sawrey, No; Ved P. Srivastava, No; Sonja Strah-Pleynet, No.

San Joaquin Valley: Stephen A. Rodemeyer, No.

Santa Clara Valley: Linda S. Brunauer, No; George J. Lechner, No; David R. Parker, No; Sally B. Peters, No; John F. Riley, Yes; Peter F. Rusch, No; Hebert B. Silber, No; Ean Warren, No.

Savannah River: Christopher J. Bannochie, Yes.

Sierra Nevada: Eun-Woo Chang, No.

Sioux Valley: Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner, No.

South Carolina: W. H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., No; Scott R. Goode, No.

South Central Missouri: Frank D. Blum, No.

South Florida: Milagros Delgado, No; Zaida C. Morales-Martinez; Yes.

South Jersey: Guenter Niessen, Yes.

South Texas: Thomas R. Hays, Yes.

Southeastern Pennsylvania: Michael L. Webb, Yes.

Southern Arizona: Patricia A. Schumann, No.

Southern California: Henry I. Abrash, No; Rita R. Boggs, No; Robert de Groot, No; Herbert D. Kaesz, Yes; Thomas R. LeBon, No; Eleanor D. Siebert, No.

Southern Illinois: Ruth A. Hathaway, No.

Southern Nevada: James V. Cizdziel, Yes.

Southwest Georgia: M. Elizabeth Derrick, Yes.

St. Joseph Valley: J. Philip Bays, No.

St. Louis: Lisa M. Balbes, Yes; Lawrence Barton, Abstain; Donna G. Friedman, Yes; A. Gregory Wall, No.

Susquehanna Valley: Dee Ann Casteel, No.

Syracuse: James L. Kallmerten, No.

Tampa Bay: James A. Walsh, Yes.

Texas A&M: David E. Bergbreiter, No.

Toledo: Andrew D. Jorgensen, Yes.

Trenton: Jerome Goodkin, Yes; Alexander Grushow, No.

Tulsa: Robyn Hewett, No.

University of Arkansas: Matt C. McIntosh, No.

University of Kansas: Joseph A. Heppert, No.

Advertisement

University of Missouri: Ingolf Gruen, Yes.

Upper Ohio Valley: Kevin Pate, No.

Upper Peninsula: Ann L. Kemppainen, No.

Virginia: Patrick G. Barber, Yes; R. Gerald Bass, No; Ann M. Sullivan, Yes.

Wabash Valley: Frank A. Guthrie, No.

Washington-Idaho Border: Richard V. Williams, Yes.

Western Carolinas: Lucy P. Eubanks, No; Royce S. Woosley, Yes.

Western Maryland: Don B. Weser, Yes.

Western Michigan: Mark Thomson, No.

Western New York: Peter M. Schaber, No.

Wichita Falls-Duncan: Keith R. Vitense, Yes.

Wilson Dam: Jason P. Weisenseel, Yes.

Wisconsin: Martha L. Casey, Abstain; Ieva L. Reich, Yes.

Wooster: Sarah Schmidtke, Yes.

Wyoming: Jane V. Thomas, No.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 50-year members in 2020
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2019 volunteers of the year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names volunteers of the year

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE