Council's Recorded Vote on Petition

At the ACS Council meeting in Chicago on March 28, councilors voted—by more than the required three-tenths of those voting—to request a recorded vote of council action on a proposed amendment to ACS Bylaw III, Sec. 3b (1) (b). The petition "Rules for Nominating Members of N&E for National Office," which was defeated, would have established a one-year waiting period subsequent to service on the Committee on Nominations & Elections before an individual can be nominated for district director, president-elect, or director-at-large. The official count, with individual votes cast as reported here, showed 150 ballots in favor, 255 opposed, and 15 abstaining.
Judith L. Benham, No; Eric C. Bigham, No; Ronald Breslow, No; Bruce E. Bursten, No; Daryle H. Busch, No; William F. Carroll Jr., No; Charles P. Casey, Yes; Dennis Chamot, Abstain; Bonnie A. Charpentier, No; Helen M. Free, No; Ned D. Heindel, No; Catherine T. Hunt, Yes; Madeleine Jacobs, No; Madeleine M. Joullie, Yes; Valerie J. Kuck, No; E. Ann Nalley, Yes; Anne T. O'Brien, No; Attila E. Pavlath, Yes; Eli M. Pearce, Yes; Howard M. Peters, No; Elsa Reichmanis, No; Diane Grob Schmidt, Yes; Kent J. Voorhees, Yes; Paul H. L. Walter, No; Edel Wasserman, Yes; Marinda Wu, Yes.
Connie Murphy, No.
Agricultural & Food Chemistry: Michael J. Morello, No; Marshall Phillips, No; Sara J. Risch, No.
Agrochemicals: Joel R. Coats, No; Barrington Cross, No.
Analytical Chemistry: Michelle V. Buchanan, Yes; Catherine C. Fenselau, No.
Biochemical Technology: Frederick G. Heineken, No; Paul Mensah, No; Sharon P. Shoemaker, No.
Biological Chemistry: Amy C. Rosenzweig, No.
Business Development & Management: William S. Durrell, No; Kathleen M. Schulz, No.
Carbohydrate Chemistry: Derek Horton, No; John R. Vercellotti, No.
Cellulose & Renewable Materials: Helena L. Chum, Yes.
Chemical Education: Laura E. Pence, No; Arlyne Sarquis, Yes; Jerry L. Sarquis, Yes; Donald J. Wink, No.
Chemical Health & Safety: George H. Wahl Jr., Yes; Frankie K. Wood-Black, No.
Chemical Information: Bonnie Lawlor, Yes; Andrea B. Twiss-Brooks, Yes.
Chemical Technicians: D. Richard Cobb, Yes.
Chemical Toxicology: Paul T. Henderson, No.
Chemistry & the Law: James C. Carver, Yes; Alan M. Ehrlich, Yes.
Colloid & Surface Chemistry: John N. Russell Jr., Yes.
Computers in Chemistry: Michelle M. Francl, No; Peter C. Jurs, No; Carlos L. Simmerling, Yes; Christopher E. Whitehead, No.
Environmental Chemistry: V. Dean Adams, No; Alan W. Elzerman, No; Jürgen H. Exner, Yes; Martha J. M. Wells, Yes.
Fluorine Chemistry: Donald J. Burton, Yes.
Fuel Chemistry: Joseph M. Calo, Abstain; Kathleen A. Carrado, No.
Geochemistry: Ken B. Anderson, No.
History of Chemistry: Ben B. Chastain, No; Mary Virginia Orna, No.
Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: Martin A. Abraham, No; Spiro D. Alexandratos, Yes; Melanie J. Lesko, No; Kenneth L. Nash, Yes.
Inorganic Chemistry: Pamela J. Shapiro, Yes.
Medicinal Chemistry: Jeffrey Aube, No; Peter R. Bernstein, No; Gunda I. Georg, No; Jasbir Singh, Yes.
Nuclear Chemistry & Technology: Joseph R. Peterson, Yes.
Organic Chemistry: Michael P. Doyle, No; Barry B. Snider, No; Scott D. Rychnovsky, No.
Petroleum Chemistry: Anne M. Gaffney, Yes; Martin L. Gorbaty, Yes.
Physical Chemistry: John E. Adams, No; Michael R. Berman, Yes; Ellen B. Stechel, No.
Polymer Chemistry: H. N. Cheng, No; William H. Daly, No; John M. Pochan, No; Gregory N. Tew, No.
Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering: Ray A. Dickie, Abstain; Michael Jaffe, No; David J. Lohse, No; Theodore Provder, Yes.
Professional Relations: John L. Massingill Jr., Yes; Linette M. Watkins, No.
Rubber Division: John M. Long, No; Robert A. Pett, No; Charles P. Rader, Yes.
Small Chemical Businesses: Sharon V. Vercellotti, No.
Akron: Ann D. Bolek, No; James E. Duddey, Yes.
Alabama: Larry K. Krannich, Yes.
Alaska: Bradley Olson, No.
Ames: Kathleen D. Trahanovsky, No.
Auburn: Adriane G. Ludwick, No.
Baton Rouge: Anne K. Taylor, Yes.
Binghamton: Wayne E. Jones Jr., Yes.
Brazosport: Carolyn Ribes, No.
California: Bryan Balazs, No; Mark D. Frishberg, No; Sheila Kanodia, Yes; Lee H. Latimer, No; Rollie J. Myers Jr., No; Susan Wollowitz, Abstain.
California Los Padres: Albert C. Censullo, No.
Carolina-Piedmont: Matthew K. Chan, No.
Central Arizona: Theodore M. Brown, No; Douglas J. Sawyer, No.
Central Arkansas: M. Warfield Teague, Yes.
Central Massachusetts: Christopher Masi, Yes.
Central New Mexico: Ronald D. Clark, No; Steven K. Showalter, No.
Central North Carolina: David F. MacInnes Jr., Yes.
Central Ohio Valley: Gary D. Anderson, Yes.
Central Pennsylvania: Paul D. Schettler Jr., Yes.
Central Texas: James E. Boggs, Yes; Barry J. Streusand, No.
Central Utah: Steven A. Fleming, Abstain.
Central Wisconsin: C. Marvin Lang, No.
Chattanooga: Maurice R. Smith, Yes.
Chemical Society of Washington: Joseph M. Antonucci, Abstain; Robert P. Barron, Yes; Elise M. Brown, No; Anne R. Leslie, No; N. Bhushan Mandava, Yes; Kim M. Morehouse, Yes; Stephen T. Quigley, Abstain.
Chicago: Roy H. Bible Jr., No; Cherlynlavaughn Bradley, Abstain; Charles E. Cannon, Yes; Mark C. Cesa, Yes; David S. Crumrine, Yes; Herbert S. Golinkin, Yes; Frank W. Jarzembowski, Yes; Russell W. Johnson, No; Frank K. Kravitz, Abstain; Milton Levenberg, Yes; Barbara E. Moriarty, Yes; Seymour H. Patinkin, Yes; Marsha Anne Phillips, No; Susan M. Shih, Yes.
Cincinnati: Bruce S. Ault, Yes; Kathleen Gibboney, No; William R. Oliver, Yes; Roger A. Parker, No.
Cleveland: David W. Ball, No; Dwight W. Chasar, No.
Coastal Georgia: Will E. Lynch, No.
Colorado: Sandra J. Bonetti, No; Peter K. Dorhout, No; Kimberly O. Pacheco, No; Susan M. Schelble, No; James O. Schreck, No.
Columbus: Theresa A. Huston, Yes; Edmund T. King, No; Jeffrey B. Trent, No.
Connecticut Valley: Ronald D. Archer, No; Tyson A. Miller, No; Julianne M. D. Smist, Yes; Frank J. Torre, Yes; Ronald J. Wikholm, Yes.
Cornell: Earl Peters, No.
Corning: Roger F. Bartholomew, Yes.
Dallas-Fort Worth: E. Thomas Strom, Yes; Urszula G. Wettermark, Yes; Angela K. Wilson, No.
Dayton: Steven Trohalaki, No.
Delaware: Margaret Christoph, No; Allen A. Denio, No; John Gavenonis, Yes; Martha G. Hollomon, Yes.
Detroit: Charlene A. Hayden, Yes; James M. Landis Jr., Yes; Walter O. Siegl, Yes.
East Central Illinois: Howard R. Guenther, No.
East Texas: Colleen K. Pasley, No.
Eastern New York: Mary K. Carroll, No; Warren D. Hull Jr., Yes.
Erie: Robert M. Gallivan Jr., No.
Florida: B??la S. Buslig, No; Carmen V. Gauthier, Yes.
Georgia: Lissa Dulany, No; Rigoberto Hernandez, No; Donald G. Hicks, Yes; Joseph P. Stoner, Yes.
Greater Houston: Joe W. Hightower, No; Mamie W. Moy, No; Benjie Outlaw, No; Sunny C. Tang, No.
Green Mountain: Willem R. Leenstra, Yes.
Hampton Roads: George M. Wood, Yes.
Heart O' Texas: Darrell G. Watson, No.
Huron Valley: Ellene T. Contis, No; Paul R. Jones, Yes.
Idaho: Charles A. Allen, No.
Illinois Heartland: Victoria Finkenstadt, No.
Illinois-Iowa: Brian L. Mundell, No.
Indiana: Dawn A. Brooks, Yes; Ann H. Hunt, No; Robert A. Pribush, No.
Indiana-Kentucky Border: Jeffrey W. Seyler, Yes.
Inland Northwest: Jeffrey A. Rahn, Yes.
Iowa: Addison Ault, Yes.
Jacksonville: Ed H. Lustgarten, No.
Kalamazoo: Dean W. Cooke, No; Lydia E. M. Hines, No.
Kanawha Valley: Arthur E. Marcinkowsky, No.
Kansas City: Eckhard Hellmuth, No; Margaret E. Wickham St. Germain, No.
Kansas State University: Daniel A. Higgins, No.
Kentucky Lake: S. K. Airee, Abstain.
Lake Superior: Donald K. Harriss, Yes.
Lehigh Valley: Pamela D. Kistler, No; Carol B. Libby, No.
Lexington: David A. Rockcliffe, No.
Louisiana: Jack H. Stocker, Yes.
Louisville: James F. Tatera, Yes.
Mark Twain: H. David Wohlers, No.
Maryland: Merle I. Eiss, No; Donald E. Jones, No; David F. Roswell, No; Charles F. Rowell, No.
Michigan State University: Milton R. Smith, No.
Mid-Hudson: David Straus, Yes.
Midland: Bob A. Howell, Yes; Thomas H. Lane, No.
Milwaukee: Dimitri Gorjestani, Yes; Thomas Holme, No.
Minnesota: Marilyn Duerst, No; Lynn G. Hartshorn, No; Ramesh C. Kumar, No; Sarah M. Mullins, No; Wayne C. Wolsey, No.
Mojave Desert: Peter Zarras, No.
Monmouth County: Andrew F. J. Draxler, Yes.
Montana: Cynthia K. McClure, No.
Nashville: Thomas A. Furtsch, No.
Nebraska: Michael D. Mosher, No.
New Haven: William H. Harned, Yes.
New York: Donald D. Clarke, No; Ronald P. D'Amelia, Yes; Jean Delfiner, Yes; Neil D. Jespersen, Yes; Richard M. Goodman, No; Hiroko I. Karan, No; Joan A. Laredo-Liddell, No; Yorke E. Rhodes, Yes; Frank Romano, Yes.
North Carolina: James L. Chao, Yes; Alvin L. Crumbliss, Yes; Lisa Milstein, No; Richard A. Palmer, Yes; Laura S. Sremaniak, No.
North Central Oklahoma: Kristi Fjare, Yes.
North Jersey: Jeannette E. Brown, Yes; Maureen G. Chan, No; Amber Charlebois, No; Alan B. Cooper, No; Jacqueline A. Erickson, No; Susan R. Fahrenholtz, No; Stan S. Hall, Yes; George E. Heinze, Yes; Elizabeth M. Howson, Yes; Diane Krone, No; Les W. McQuire, No; Michael M. Miller, No; John R. Sowa Jr., No; William H. Suits, No; Kathryn E. Uhrich, No.
Northeast Georgia: Maurice E. Snook, Yes.
Northeast Tennessee: Kevin J. Edgar, No.
Northeast Wisconsin: John L. Plude, No.
Northeastern: Michaeline F. Chen, No; Catherine E. Costello, No; Thomas R. Gilbert, No; Morton Z. Hoffman, No; Patrick M. Gordon, No; Doris I. Lewis, Yes; Mary A. Mahaney, No; Julia H. Miwa, Yes; Pamela M. Nagafuji, No; Dorothy J. Phillips, No; S. B. Rajur, No; Donald O. Rickter, No; Michael Singer, No; Amy Tapper, No.
Northeastern Indiana: Michael J. Brownfield, Yes.
Northeastern Ohio: Carol A. Duane, Abstain.
Northern New York: Martin A. Walker, Yes.
Northern West Virginia: Edwin L. Kugler, No.
Northwest Central Ohio: E. Alan Sadurski, No.
Norwich: Gary G. Smith, No.
Oklahoma: Cheryl B. Frech, No.
Omaha: Richard Lomneth, No.
Orange County: Robert S. Cohen, Yes; Sandra P. Sun, No.
Oregon: Richard L. Nafshun, No.
Orlando: Brenda L. Odor, Yes.
Ozark: James F. O'Brien, Yes.
Penn-Ohio Border: Doris L. Zimmerman, No.
Pensacola: Allan M. Ford, Abstain.
Permian Basin: David A. Carter, Yes.
Philadelphia: Anthony W. Addison, No; Georgia Arbuckle-Keil, No; Carol Jean Bruner, No; Deborah H. Cook, No; John C. Crawford, No; Judith Currano, No; Anne S. DeMasi, No; Sharon L. Haynie, No; Erica H. Martin, No; John G. Nikelly, Yes; Judith A. Summers-Gates, Yes; Henry F. Whalen Jr., No.
Pittsburgh: Richard S. Danchik, Yes; V. Michael Mautino, Yes; James A. Manner, No.
Portland: Angela Hoffman, No.
Princeton: Lynne P. Greenblatt, Yes; Barbara L. Lences, Yes.
Puerto Rico: Ingrid Montes, Abstain.
Puget Sound: Gary D. Christian, No; Gregory L. Milligan, No; Mark Wicholas, Yes.
Purdue: George M. Bodner, No.
Red River Valley: Harmon B. Abrahamson, Yes.
Rhode Island: Carolyn H. Kendrow, No.
Richland: Richard A. Hermens, No.
Rio Grande Valley: James E. Becvar, No.
Rochester: Lewis E. Allen; No; James H. Reynolds, No.
Rock River: Dennis N. Kevill, Yes.
Sabine-Neches: John A. Whittle, Yes.
Sacramento: John R. Bingham, No; Janan M. Hayes, No.
Salt Lake: Peter J. Stang, Yes.
San Antonio: William H. Batschelet, No.
San Diego: Thomas R. Beattie, No; Paul S. Furth, No; John G. Palmer, No; Barbara A. Sawrey, No; Ved P. Srivastava, No; Sonja Strah-Pleynet, No.
San Joaquin Valley: Stephen A. Rodemeyer, No.
Santa Clara Valley: Linda S. Brunauer, No; George J. Lechner, No; David R. Parker, No; Sally B. Peters, No; John F. Riley, Yes; Peter F. Rusch, No; Hebert B. Silber, No; Ean Warren, No.
Savannah River: Christopher J. Bannochie, Yes.
Sierra Nevada: Eun-Woo Chang, No.
Sioux Valley: Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner, No.
South Carolina: W. H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., No; Scott R. Goode, No.
South Central Missouri: Frank D. Blum, No.
South Florida: Milagros Delgado, No; Zaida C. Morales-Martinez; Yes.
South Jersey: Guenter Niessen, Yes.
South Texas: Thomas R. Hays, Yes.
Southeastern Pennsylvania: Michael L. Webb, Yes.
Southern Arizona: Patricia A. Schumann, No.
Southern California: Henry I. Abrash, No; Rita R. Boggs, No; Robert de Groot, No; Herbert D. Kaesz, Yes; Thomas R. LeBon, No; Eleanor D. Siebert, No.
Southern Illinois: Ruth A. Hathaway, No.
Southern Nevada: James V. Cizdziel, Yes.
Southwest Georgia: M. Elizabeth Derrick, Yes.
St. Joseph Valley: J. Philip Bays, No.
St. Louis: Lisa M. Balbes, Yes; Lawrence Barton, Abstain; Donna G. Friedman, Yes; A. Gregory Wall, No.
Susquehanna Valley: Dee Ann Casteel, No.
Syracuse: James L. Kallmerten, No.
Tampa Bay: James A. Walsh, Yes.
Texas A&M: David E. Bergbreiter, No.
Toledo: Andrew D. Jorgensen, Yes.
Trenton: Jerome Goodkin, Yes; Alexander Grushow, No.
Tulsa: Robyn Hewett, No.
University of Arkansas: Matt C. McIntosh, No.
University of Kansas: Joseph A. Heppert, No.
University of Missouri: Ingolf Gruen, Yes.
Upper Ohio Valley: Kevin Pate, No.
Upper Peninsula: Ann L. Kemppainen, No.
Virginia: Patrick G. Barber, Yes; R. Gerald Bass, No; Ann M. Sullivan, Yes.
Wabash Valley: Frank A. Guthrie, No.
Washington-Idaho Border: Richard V. Williams, Yes.
Western Carolinas: Lucy P. Eubanks, No; Royce S. Woosley, Yes.
Western Maryland: Don B. Weser, Yes.
Western Michigan: Mark Thomson, No.
Western New York: Peter M. Schaber, No.
Wichita Falls-Duncan: Keith R. Vitense, Yes.
Wilson Dam: Jason P. Weisenseel, Yes.
Wisconsin: Martha L. Casey, Abstain; Ieva L. Reich, Yes.
Wooster: Sarah Schmidtke, Yes.
Wyoming: Jane V. Thomas, No.
