Degussa Signs Photovoltaics Deal

Degussa has signed a 10-year agreement to supply chlorosilanes to PV Silicon, which is building a photovoltaic polysilicon plant in eastern Germany's Bitterfeld chemical park. Degussa produces chlorosilanes at a neighboring plant that it will expand. PV Silicon will use the polysilicon to make wafers for solar cells in an 1,800-metric-ton-per-year plant set to open in 2009. Last month, Degussa agreed to construct a chlorosilane plant adjacent to Silicium de Provence, which is building a polysilicon plant in St. Auban, France.
