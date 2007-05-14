Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

Business

Hemlock Goes Home for More Polysilicon

May 14, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 20
Polysilicon manufacturer Hemlock Semiconductor will spend $1 billion over the next four years to expand its main plant in Hemlock, Mich. Set for completion by 2012, the move will add 17,000 metric tons of annual capacity for polysilicon suitable for both the semiconductor and solar markets. Hemlock is just completing a $500 million upgrade of its facilities that is adding 9,000 metric tons of capacity. The company said last year that it was seeking a new location to expand further, but it settled on the Hemlock site because the work could be completed there sooner and at a lower cost. Hemlock notes that it's under pressure to ramp up capacity because "the solar energy market is growing at a tremendous pace." Dow Corning, owner of two-thirds of Hemlock, will expand its own facilities in Midland, Mich., to supply raw material to Hemlock.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

