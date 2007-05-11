Iranian ACS Members

The American Chemical Society has sent letters reinstating 14 Iranian members who had previously been dropped from the rolls (C&EN, April 9, page 11). The society's board of directors decided to take this action after conducting further review of its legal options and after contact with the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, the board received a number of letters from concerned ACS members who wanted their Iranian colleagues reinstated.
"The board felt that they wanted to do whatever they could to reinstate the members within the context of the law," says ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs. "The board believes strongly that the freedom of scientific exchange and strong scientific collaboration are essential to the advancement of science."
ACS will now be offering to members in OFAC-sanctioned countries all of its benefits with just two main exceptions: They will not have access to services relating to career development, and they will not be able to register for ACS national meetings at discounted rates. They will, however, be able to receive C&EN and other ACS publications. ACS still has an application pending with OFAC to reinstate the members with full member services (C&EN, April 23, page 9).
ACS is planning to work with the National Academy of Sciences and other scientific societies on issues related to OFAC and scientific collaboration. That office enforces the terms of U.S. economic sanctions against a number of countries, including Iran, Cuba, and Sudan.
