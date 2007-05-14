Lonza Plans Output of Conjugate Drugs

Custom manufacturer Lonza plans to start large-scale production of antibody-drug conjugates, a targeted therapy in which an antibody is coupled to a highly active chemical substance. Lonza says it will open a plant in Visp, Switzerland, by 2008 with capacity for more than 100 kg of the conjugates annually. Uwe Böhlke, Lonza's head of exclusive synthesis, says the investment "is a perfect match with Lonza's capabilities and technologies in both chemical and mammalian antibody manufacture."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter