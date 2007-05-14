A Material World

Look deep into the world of materials and you'll find tiny wonders, crystalline blossoms, nanoscale lollipops, and rainbow colors bathing a lone droplet of water. Attendees of the recent Materials Research Society meeting, held April 8-11 in San Francisco, were able to get a glimpse of this world and take on the role of art critic at MRS's third annual "Science As Art" competition.
Some 200 materials scientists entered the contest, which offers them the opportunity to show off the aesthetic side of their science. From those 200 entries, 50 were chosen for the exhibition. Eight winners, four garnering first place and four taking second, were selected by conferees and took home $500 and $300, respectively.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter