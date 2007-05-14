Wockhardt Acquires French Generics Firm

The Indian drug company Wockhardt has agreed to pay $265 million for Negma Laboratories, a French maker of generic drugs. With annual sales of about $150 million, Negma is France's fourth largest pharmaceutical firm, Wockhardt says. After integrating Negma, Wockhardt estimates that the European market will account for 60% of its sales. The Indian firm will now have four plants in Europe producing active pharmaceutical ingredients, injectable medicines, tablets, capsules, and creams. Negma is Wockhardt's third acquisition in the past year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter