Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Demethylase's Specificity Explained

May 28, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Credit: Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol.

The first structure of a key histone demethylation enzyme linked to a substrate-like peptide helps explain the enzyme's specificity. Histones are the main protein components of chromosomes, and the way they're methylated is a code that helps control gene transcription in cells. Histone methylation was thought to be irreversible until 2004, when the first histone demethylase, lysine-specific demethylase (LSD1), was found. But despite evidence from several LSD1 crystal structures, the way LSD1 achieves specificity for its substrate, lysine 4 in histone H3, has been a mystery. Philip A. Cole of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Hongtao Yu of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, and coworkers have now obtained a crystal structure (shown) in which LSD1 is covalently bound to a histone H3 peptide (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nsmb1255). The structure shows that the substrate adopts several turns that fit snugly into LSD1's catalytic site, explaining the enzyme's specificity for it. The structure should aid design of LSD1 inhibitors, which might have anticancer potential.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transcription activation complex analyzed in high-def
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Epigenetic Mechanism Revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified Base Loosens Up DNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE