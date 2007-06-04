Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cold receptor identified

June 4, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Next time someone gives you the cold shoulder, take some solace in knowing which of your protein receptors detected it. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have identified the principal detector of cold temperatures between about 12 and 26 °C on the basis of work done in mice (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature05910). The culprit, called TRPM8, is one member of a family of temperature-sensitive ion channels that can also sense chemical cooling agents such as menthol. TRPM8 or its human version is found in cells all over the mammalian body, including paws (or hands), the spinal cord, and even the cornea. The researchers, led by physiologist David Julius, came to their conclusions by comparing the cold aversion behavior of normal mice with that of mice in which TRPM8 had been knocked out. The mechanism by which TRPM8 senses cold is a "major question that will likely await further insights into the 3-D structure of the ion channel complex," Julius notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protecting The Brain With Hibernation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pain-Signaling Protein Activates T Cells Too
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Senses High Levels Of Salt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE