Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Abstracting's Unique Payoff

by Richard Hermens
June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Hermens
[+]Enlarge

I don't remember how long I volunteered, but it must have been more than 10 years because I received a 10-year pen from CAS. When I started, I was in my late thirties and teaching at Eastern Oregon University.

This was before computers; I would type up all my abstracts using a typewriter. I had actually ordered the typewriter for my dissertation, and when I was abstracting, it came in very handy. On the keyboard, above the numbers were the numbers in subscript. So if I needed to type a formula, I could just use the shift key and I would get a subscript. I still have the typewriter, and I let the grandkids use it once in a while to see how a "computer" works without a computer.

In the later years, when computers came, I could type the abstracts on the computer, but we didn't have e-mail at that time. So I'd still type up the abstract, print it out, and mail it back to CAS.

I don't recall getting any payment for them, not even the postage to send them back. Still, I think it was worth my time to volunteer just to get the information from reading the articles. After I abstracted the articles, I could keep them.

I worked up until the time the process was more automated. They just had everyone quit. I would still be abstracting today if CAS needed it, because I enjoyed doing it.

When I taught a course in searching the chemical literature, I had first-hand knowledge of how that literature was abstracted. I would always have my students look up a certain abstract, and I made sure my name was on the bottom of it.

Hermens received a Ph.D. from the University of Idaho in 1963 and joined the faculty at Eastern Oregon University in 1966. He spent his career there and retired as Professor Emeritus of Chemistry in 2001.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN Talks With Tattooed ‘Chemistry Ambassador’ Randa Roland
C&EN Rediscovered
New Algorithm For Retired Members

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE