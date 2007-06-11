A Century Of CAS

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8524cas_introopencxd700.gif
« Prev
Next »
8524cas_introopencxd700.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 11, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 24

For 100 years, the Chemical Abstracts Service has kept the world's scientists abreast of chemical advances

Full Article
Volume 85 | Issue 24
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

A Century Of CAS

For 100 years, the Chemical Abstracts Service has kept the world's scientists abreast of chemical advances

Counterfeiting Countermeasures

Chemistry could play a major role in future deterrents against currency fraud

Weighing Obviousness

The U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision that may make it more difficult to patent some inventions

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Cool Currency Facts

  • Business

    Millipore, The Enabler

    Four acquisitions have taken the firm beyond filtration and deep into life sciences services

  • Policy

    Digital Briefs

    New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Silver mediates C–H aminations

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT