AstraZeneca to buy DSM biologics plant

AstraZeneca will acquire DSM's biologics manufacturing facility in Montreal for an undisclosed sum. The drug company says it will use the 66,000-sq-ft facility to manufacture antibody drug candidates for clinical trials. It plans to begin full-scale production in 2009. AstraZeneca, which is in the process of acquiring the biotech firm MedImmune and recently purchased Cambridge Antibody Technology, is on a push to expand its presence in biopharmaceuticals. DSM announced a mothballing of the Montreal plant in January 2006 as part of a restructuring of its pharmaceutical chemicals and biologics businesses.
