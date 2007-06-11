Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

At CAS, A Value-Added Career

by John Manley
June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In 1980, I decided that CAS was a good place to work, but not a great place to work, so I put together a plan to get my M.B.A. and then find a great place to work. After finishing my studies in 1983, I went about trying to find a better job. I went on a number of interviews, but I always came away with the feeling that they were offering me no more, and in most cases less, than I already had at CAS. It didn't take too long for me to figure out that I really did work at a great place.

It's a little bit like the famous line in "The Wizard of Oz": "There's no place like home." I am extremely grateful that I was unable to find a different job back in those early years, and over the years, I have hired a number of individuals who have reminded me, "You don't know what it's like at other companies."

Dale Baker, a former CAS director, was an extraordinary individual, and I always looked up to him, much in the same way I do Bob Massie, the current CAS director. Dale's passion for what CAS was doing, his stature in the chemistry and local community, and his stewardship to modernize CAS from a print operation to an automated system are the things I think make him legendary.

Dale was a "regular guy" who always liked to have lunch in the cafeteria with the "Finance Boys." I enjoyed the privilege of having lunch with the CEO on a semiregular basis. Although he had lunch with us, he rarely talked business. He wanted to stay in touch with the staff.

There have been two particular accomplishments at CAS that I am most proud to have been a part of. First, in the early 1980s, I was part of the team that established the STN Network. In those early years, we had to develop a billing system and determine the flow of financial information to each of the STN locations. Second, from 1998 to 2000, I was part of the team that built the CAS data center.

In addition to working at CAS for more than 30 years, other members of my family have worked or still are working there as well. Two of my wife's sisters worked at CAS—Carol Keller, since retired, worked in marketing, and Donna Bone is still working for the Publications Division. Both of my sisters-in-law had more than 20 years of service. Also, my stepson Matthew Greenwood has worked in the IT Division for more than five years.

Manley has a bachelor's degree in business from Ohio State University (1972) and an M.B.A. from the University of Dayton (1983). He started at CAS in 1976 as a payroll and accounts payable supervisor in the General Accounting Department. In his current position, he reports to the vice president of finance.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Barbara Bursa Martin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: William (Bill) G. Town
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yadollah (Yadi) Delaviz

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE