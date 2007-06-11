Advertisement

People

A Career Built On Opportunity

by Kathy Springer
June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Springer
I am extremely proud to have spent my entire career at CAS. As I reflect on what CAS means to me, I am reminded that not only have I had numerous gratifying professional experiences, but I've also been most fortunate to have enjoyed 43 years of making friends with my CAS colleagues.

My career began March 9, 1964, when I was hired by Mary Magill in the editorial division, on the basis of a recommendation from my neighbor. At that time, CAS was located in Watts Hall on the Ohio State University campus. I remember when we moved to the current CAS campus in 1965, including the big dedication party that was held.

I advanced in the editorial division, where I served in an administrative position as a secretary for Paul Swartzentruber. I then moved to the finance division, where Glen Wallace, the director, was instrumental in my progression to general accounting. Carl Cicogna, who was the manager of general accounting at that time, was my manager and mentor for more than 20 years until he retired. I was fortunate to succeed him in that position.

Since 1992, I have had the pleasure to work for CAS President Bob Massie, and, since 1993, for Pete Roche, vice president of finance.

And I would be remiss if I didn't mention my friend, former CAS Director Dale Baker. Dale was a great golfer. We would always talk about our golf games and how someday we would play a round of golf together. I did finally get to play that round with Dale, just a few years ago. Dale was also a great storyteller. He had a great memory and would reminisce about all of his experiences.

Some of my fondest memories at CAS were centered on the many athletic activities available to staff. When I was younger, I enjoyed playing in the ladies softball league and participating in volleyball during the staff picnics. I'm currently involved with the golf and bowling leagues. This has been a great way to get to know my colleagues and spend some fun time together.

One of the most rewarding parts of my career has been providing mentoring and advancement opportunities to staff in general accounting. My staff has always come first, and I work diligently to promote team work and recognize their great accomplishments. I am proud of my own strong work ethic and have always tried to set a positive example through my leadership.

As I look forward to my retirement in September, I am proud of the contributions I have made to CAS, as well as appreciative to CAS for the opportunities I've received. I've had a great career working for an organization that has been successful in innovation, demonstrated positive financial growth, and contributed to advancing chemical knowledge throughout the world.

Springer began her career at CAS putting index cards in alphabetical order for the printing of the CA Printed Index. She moved to finance in the late 1960s, working her way through the management career path from a supervisor to unit manager and then to a department manager in 1996. Along the way, she earned her bachelor's degree in accounting with honors from Franklin University in 1982.

