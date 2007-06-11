Challenges And Opportunities, Always

What I loved about working at CAS, and the reason I never really considered going anywhere else, was that there were always new challenges and opportunities.

I was at CAS for 32 years. I started in 1966 as a computer programmer/systems analyst in what was then research and development. I moved into the marketing division in 1975 to head up the User Education program. One of the things I did in marketing was to start the User Councils. I still have a picture hanging on my wall of the very first North American User Council. We later established European and Japanese User Councils.

After 16 years in marketing, it became clear to me that what customers really wanted was for us to enhance the databases, and there was really no way to do that outside of editorial. That's when I moved into the Editorial Division. During my last eight years at CAS, I worked with teams of editorial staff on a variety of projects aimed at adding content to the database while maintaining productivity.

When I started at CAS, Building A had just been dedicated. I spent most of my time in the new building, and it's now over 40 years old.

I was packing up for a move recently and came across a box of items from my days at CAS. Looking at the specific objects that I've saved makes me think of all the wonderful people that I worked with over the years. A lot of the people that I brought into marketing have gone on to do wonderful things. That always makes me smile.

