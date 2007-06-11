China To Revamp Food And Drug Regulations

China said it will launch a five-year plan to revise food and drug safety regulations. According to statements on government websites, China plans a campaign to monitor adverse reaction to drugs and to inspect food businesses in order to stop misuse of pesticides and additives. The government hopes the campaign will defuse domestic and foreign concerns over the fake and contaminated drugs, farm produce, toothpaste, and pet food that have come to the public's attention.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter