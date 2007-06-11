Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Computers Made It Possible

by Raymond A. D'Angelo
June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

D'Angelo
[+]Enlarge

When I started, CAS was entering the IBM 360 era. That series of machines and their operating systems are the grandparents of the machines that are now running the CAS Data Center. In fact, some programs that I helped write in the early 1970s are running on the current IBM hardware. The technology—coupled with many dedicated, innovative, smart people—has allowed CAS to be transformed from a print product to a premier electronic information service for scientists.

Some defining moments for me include the move from hot lead (literally, melted ingots being stamped in individual typeset letters) to electronic creation of printing plates. Also, CAS was an early user of UNIX systems (before most people knew what UNIX was) to enable word processing and e-mail. When we first started to pilot e-mail, we could not afford to have a machine on everyone's desk—we didn't have room on our desks for the big bulky machines. So we put a cluster of machines in a large room, and staff would sign up for a time to read and write e-mail.

Well, one day, two guys were in the room going through their e-mail, reading, responding, and writing new messages. They were sitting side-by-side, not realizing that they were sending e-mail back and forth to each other.

I am particularly proud that the Web is making access to CAS content available anytime, anywhere. It has taken a lot of great people to make these things happen, but it was the computer that enabled these people to unleash their creativity.

D'Angelo received A.B. and M.S. degrees in mathematics from John Carroll University. He joined CAS in June 1970 as a programmer. Among his job titles were systems analyst, senior engineer, senior scientist, group leader of systems analysis, programming manager, systems technology manager, systems information department manager, and online services development manager.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Microsoft’s Dave Meyers on how AI is changing pharma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Daniel Fitzpatrick
Computer-aided drug design

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE