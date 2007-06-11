Electronic Market Buys ChemConnect

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE), an electronic energy marketplace based in Atlanta, will buy the commodity trading business of Houston-based ChemConnect. Created in 1995, ChemConnect is an electronic exchange for natural gas liquids and chemicals. Over the years, 46 major chemical companies invested in ChemConnect, which also took over many of the industry's early e-business trading sites. A group of energy and metals traders created ICE in 2000; this year it also bought the New York Board of Trade, which trades agricultural commodities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter