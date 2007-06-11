Employment Declines Again In May

U.S. chemical employment fell for the third straight month in May, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The government figures show that chemical employment totaled 867,600, down 2,100 from a downward-revised April, but up by 2,800 employees from May last year. Meanwhile, the number of production workers fell by 1,100 from April and 4,800 from the comparable month in 2006 to 570,000. Average workweek held steady compared with April at 42.2 hours, and the index of aggregate weekly hours, a product of the number of production workers and the hours they work, also was unchanged from April at 94.8 (2002 = 100).
