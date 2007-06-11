Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Harvard Licenses Nanotech Patents

Nano-Terra gets Whitesides nanofabrication portfolio

by Ann M. Thayer
June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Metallic microstructures like this one prepared by Whitesides' group can be flexible enough to tie into a knot.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adam Siegel/Whitesides Group
Credit: Adam Siegel/Whitesides Group

HARVARD UNIVERSITY has granted licenses to the start-up company Nano-Terra for more than 50 issued and pending patents covering work from the laboratory of chemistry professor George M. Whitesides. The intellectual property (IP) covers microfluidics and nanofabrication methods for making advanced materials and devices.

According to the university, Nano-Terra gets exclusive commercialization rights to the technologies in all areas outside the biomedical field, where licenses already have been granted. In return, Harvard will receive an equity stake in Nano-Terra and royalties on any products developed from the licensed technologies.

Harvard believes it's making a safe bet on what is among the largest licensing deals it has ever inked. "George Whitesides has successfully commercialized IP developed in his Harvard laboratory for bioscience applications, and we expect he and the Nano-Terra team will fully capitalize on this groundbreaking technology," says Isaac T. Kohlberg, Harvard's chief technology development officer.

Whitesides helped create the biotech companies Genzyme, Geltex, and Theravance, which have a combined market value of nearly $20 billion. He's also behind the privately held drug optimization firm Surface Logix and the medical device company WMR Biomedical.

Privately held Nano-Terra was created in early 2005 by Whitesides and business collaborator Carmichael Roberts. The company's business plan is to leverage its IP and expertise through product development deals with major companies and the U.S. government.

Nano-Terra already has signed agreements with Merck KGaA, 3M, a major Asian electronics manufacturer, and the Department of Defense. It expects these deals to result in products within 18 to 36 months.

It's hard not to draw analogies to the experiences of Nanosys, which started up in 2001 with a similar approach to commercializing nanotechnology developments. Its founders include Harvard chemistry professors Charles M. Lieber and Hongkun Park, who work with inorganic nanostructures.

Nanosys has about 500 patents and patent applications; many were licensed from Harvard, Columbia University, Hebrew University, MIT, and the University of California. Its scientific connections and IP attracted investors, but it disappointed them when it called off a $100 million stock offering in 2004.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Blackstone raises $4.6 billion for life sciences fund
Broad could receive $125 million in sponsored research agreement with Editas
Harvard settles dielectrics patent suit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE