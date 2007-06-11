House bill boosts hydrogen research

The House voted 408-8 last week to approve legislation that would award cash prizes for hydrogen energy technology breakthroughs. The H-Prize Act of 2007 (H.R. 632) would authorize $50 million over a decade for a national prize competition to encourage innovations in production, storage, and distribution that would help make hydrogen fuel commercially viable. The bill directs the secretary of energy to contract with a private foundation or other nonprofit entity to establish criteria for the prizes and to administer the contest. "An economy based on energy outside of fossil fuels is no longer implausible," says Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.), who introduced the bill along with Rep. Bob Inglis (R-S.C.). "Hydrogen holds enormous potential as the base of our future economy, but we must take action today to ensure that we have the technology that we need tomorrow," Lipinski remarks. The House passed a similar measure last year, but the bill was never taken up by the Senate.